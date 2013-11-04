Programs Premiering on AIB: Atlanta Interfaith Broacsters

Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters (AIB) will be debuting a number of programs on its airwaves for the fall season. AIB is the nation’s largest regional interfaith network and has been providing faith‐based communities and nonprofit service organizations access since 1969, according to a release from the network.

Below is a summary of programs premiering on the network, including descriptions of the upcoming shows.

The Festival of Young Preachers – From the Academy of Preachers 4th Annual National Festival of Young Preachers, AIB brings you the sermons of high school and college students, preaching sermons to congregations of their peers and other people of faith. Festival of Young Preachers continues this week with another edition on Monday, Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m. Become a part of the inspired congregation as you enjoy two more young preachers being initiated into the hallowed realm of homiletics.

A Woman’s Place – This week on “A Woman’s Place”, host Angela Harrington Rice talks to members of Sisters Network, Inc., a support organization for African-American women with breast cancer and those who have survived the disease. Tune in and be uplifted by testimony from women who share their journey of healing and who are willing to support other women facing the same challenge. This edition of A Woman’s Place premiers Monday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 P.M.

INTERFAITH PERSPECTIVES – Join host Imam Plemon El-Amin as he speaks with Elijah Mukarram about the upcoming conference, Eradicating Islamophobia. The focus of the conference will center on women in Islam. The conference will be held November 22 in Atlanta. On this edition of Interfaith Perspectives which premiers Tuesday, November 5th at 5:00 P.M. Tune in and get the details about the conference and the proposed outcomes.

Inside Theology at ITC features conversation with theologians and instructors at ITC about the subjects being taught in the nation’s model consortium of Christian theology. “The institution places special emphasis on the development of “public theologians – men and women of faith with special training for and commitment to nurturing the spiritual, moral and economic empowerment of distressed communities throughout the nation and world”. Find out more about the unique theological training that draws students from around the globe to ITC, Tuesday, November 5 at 11 a.m. Encore Presentations will air Friday at 5 p.m., Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and Sunday at 5 p.m. on AIB Everywhere!

Let’s Learn Arabic is an introduction to the Arabic language and culture. Your host, Slma Shelbayah will teach you the basics from beginning with all the letters of the Arabic alphabet, basic greetings to cultural concepts in the Middle East. If you have always wanted to learn Arabic, then this program is the perfect opportunity! By the time the series ends, you’ll be on your way to reading Arabic and opening many doors to a whole new world ahead of you. The fun takes place Tuesday through Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Nana’s Land with Host Penelope Potts and her cadre of colorful characters invite you to join them as they offer an afternoon of amusement and education. Kid will enjoy every visit with Nana while learning to “build family unity in the discovery of new friends and new adventures.” It’s wholesome entertainment that promotes positive behaviors like kindness, manners, and respect for different races and cultures. Tune in just for fun on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 3:30 p.m. on AIB Everywhere.

Mohammad Scholars – Professors and academics from local Mohammed Schools, elementary and high schools, bring viewers into the classroom for learning based upon authentic Muslim beliefs and principles. Teachers model the vision, wisdom, and mission of the Muslim community in the classroom. The Mohammed schools were established to offer students an educational setting with exposure to scholarship applicable for the development of future world leaders. Mohammad Scholars can be seen Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 5:00 P.M., Friday, 1:30 P.M., Saturday, 3:30 p.m., and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

Life Plus is a lifestyle program that provides information and inspiration for active seniors 50+. Get the latest on topics like aging in place, mind/body/spirit, and money matters. Host, Dr. Marilyn Johnson goes on location to businesses and tourist sites around metro Atlanta that have special interest for seniors. She and her guests offer resourceful commentary on the most talked about activities and inspiring stories with seniors in mind, all on AIB Everywhere. Watch Thursday, Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m. Encore presentations can be seen Sunday at 12 noon, Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. and Wednesday at 9 a.m. on AIB Everywhere!

AIB METRO – Join Audrey Galex for another edition of Metro as she hits the street to present in-depth news, features and interviews on a range of timely topics. Remembering and honoring are the themes of the November 2013 edition as Metro pays tribute to American war veterans by highlighting the work of the Veterans Empowerment Organization, which helps homeless veterans find a safe haven. We meet Young Marines as they demonstrate how to care for the American flag. We also honor Native American culture in our Food & Faith segment. Plus, find out how you can create a time capsule, a great way to preserve the present for the future. It’s Metro and it is always exciting. Watch the November premier of Metro Thursday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. Visit aibtv.com for a complete program listing.

MOMENTS OF INSPIRATION – features timeless gospel classics and original compositions by the incomparable singing and organ virtuoso, Reverend William Womack. Hear this encore production of songs that never grow old, delivered through Womack’s rich baritone voice; known for an anointing that incites listeners to joyful praise. Moments of Inspiration guarantees another inspiring performance on Friday, Nov. 8 at 5:30 p.m.

Sky Box – This month, the Sky Box team takes you to Atlanta Streets Alive, a festival hosted by the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition with the hopes of getting the City involved and on its feet! Then you’re invited to share the excitement of the Hong Kong Dragon Boat Races while learning more about this ancient tradition with a modern twist! Welcome to another exciting dimension of the world of sports from the Sky Box, Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 P.M., Friday at 9:00 A.M. and Sunday at 3:00 P.M.

Tai Chi: Balance and Flow invites you to learn more about how to revive and rejuvenate your body for a healthier, happier life applying simple exercises in the gentle art of TAI CHI. Certified Tai Chi instructor Cate Morrill guides you through movements of Tai Chi Monday through Friday at 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on AIB Everywhere.

The Circle is AIB’s progressive faith-related “hot topics” talk show is hosted by a panel of accomplished Atlanta women from varied cultures, religious beliefs and professional backgrounds. On this edition the women of the Circle discuss their thoughts on the responsibility of mothers and wives whose children and/or spouse commits a crime. Be a part of this provocative discussion on The Circle, Saturday, 9 a.m., Sunday, 3:30 p.m., Monday, 12:30 p.m. and Thursday at 9:30 a.m. on AIB Everywhere.

