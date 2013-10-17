Israel Houghton & Galley Molina: ‘I’m In Love With A Church Girl’ Is Honest

“I’m In Love With A Church Girl” written by Galley Molina and soundtracked by Israel Houghton is going to change lives this weekend.

The film is based on Galley’s life experiences. Molina says he wrote it during his time in prison. Initially, he wanted to tell his story in a book, but it developed into a film. He is honest about his past. No punches pulled! One thing for sure, he is a man that makes you feel safe. He walks into a room and you feel the love of God beaming from him.

Israel Houghton teamed up with him because he felt that the story had a genuine resonance of truth to it. It should be noted that Israel is a no nonsense, faith filled guy. He lets you know up front what he thinks. This was not my first time speaking with Israel. Each time I meet him, I learn something new. In this sit down interview he made a challenging, yet thought-provoking statement that I have been replaying in my mind.

He said:

” I believe that, for the most part, everyone’s doing the best they can with what they know. But I think culturally, especially in the Westernized culture, we have such a tendency to say, “Oh, I found something that resonates with me so let me lock all the doors and let me just do this.” After a while it becomes so homogenized and sterilized and programmed that there’s no room for any fresh water. So I find myself often attempting to pour fresh water into whatever scenario I go into.”

Here is an interview you won’t forget any time soon.

[anvplayer video=”4244726″]

The laughs, warmth and genuine love for Christ is real. Their partnership is one that will produce fruit for a long time to come.

Make sure to check out “I’m In Love With A Church Girl”. You won’t want to miss it!

