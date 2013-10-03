Monica Pearson, Legendary Anchor, Inducted into Journalism Hall of Fame



Monica Pearson, Atlanta’s first minority and the city’s first female to anchor the evening news at WSB TV, will be one of the five local media legends inducted into the Atlanta Press Club Hall of Fame on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

The ceremony will take place during a dinner beginning at 7 p.m. (reception at 6 p.m.) at the InterContinental Hotel in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood. In addition to Pearson, the 2013 Hall of Fame inductees are Ed Baker, Margaret Mitchell, Dale Russell and Bill Shipp.

“The Atlanta Press Club Hall of Fame recognizes journalists for their lifetime achievements and those whose careers represent the highest standards of journalistic integrity and ethics,” notes Lauri Strauss, executive director of the Atlanta Press Club. “Our honorees have made outstanding contributions either to journalism in Georgia, and/or advancing the mission of the Atlanta Press Club. They often courageously overcame obstacles to pursue and find the truth that the public needed to know.”

A trailblazer, Pearson was the first African-American woman evening news anchor in Atlanta. During her 37-year career at WSB Channel 2 Action News, she won 30 Local and Southern Regional Emmy Awards, among many other distinctions and honors.

Her long-time colleague and 2011 Hall of Fame inductee, John Pruitt, will introduce her.

Tickets are $75 for Atlanta Press Club members and $100 for nonmembers. Sponsorships and full tables also are available. Click here for more information and to register: http://atlantapressclub.org/2013halloffame/.

