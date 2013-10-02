Jordan: I Could Have Beaten LeBron But Not Sure With Kobe

In an upcoming promo for the basketball video game NBA 2K14 that was released on Tuesday, former NBA star Michael Jordan said during the “uncensored” taped interview that, in his prime, he would have been able to beat current NBA phenom LeBron James in a one-on-one game. The iconic player, however, also admitted that there was one match-up he was not too sure about: playing against L.A. Laker Kobe Bryant, according to ESPN.

Jordan, who has been deemed the greatest basketball players of all time, actually said during his interview that he would’ve liked to have played one-on-one games against such celebrated ballers as Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, Bryant, and James stating, “I don’t think I would lose.” But when uttering Bryant’s name, the majority owner of the the Charlotte Bobcats said he wasn’t too sure he’d win if he would have played against Bryant “…because he steals all of my moves.”

James was told about Jordan’s comments after his team, the Miami Heat, completed their first practice game in the Bahamas on Tuesday and his retort was, “MJ said that?” The four-time league MVP and two-time NBA champion went on to state, “Absolutely, I thought about the match-up. But no one would ever see it. It’s not going to happen. But it’s good for people to talk about.”

Bryant also got wind of Jordan’s comments and tweeted the following to his more than 3.5 million Twitter followers:

Kobe Bryant@kobebryant Domino effect. I stole some of his..this generation stole some of mine #thecycle

Earlier this year, the six-time NBA champion made sports headlines when he publicly stated how he would prefer Bryant as a player over James, if he had to choose one. During an ESPN magazine interview last February, Jordan, who averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game during his 15 seasons in the NBA, also hinted that James would not have been as celebrated a player if he would have been balling during his reign.

Jordan, who has had a sponsorship deal with the video gaming company for nearly three years now, graced the cover of the video game in 2011. In 2012, Jordan, along with veteran basketball players Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, shared the honors by being the “cover boys.”

James, who has averaged 25.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6 assists during his first 10 seasons in the NBA is now this year’s pick for the video’s cover.