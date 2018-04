[anvplayer video=”4231229″]

Actress Sonja Sohn of “The Wire” talks with Roland Martin about the positive influence African American entertainers can have on the community. She urges today’s culture drivers to utilize their cultural capital, and impact the way that young people think.

Stay connected on 2013 CBCF Coverage, and tune in to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin this fall on TV One!

Also On Atlanta Daily World: