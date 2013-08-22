‘Law & Order: SVU’ To Air Trayvon Martin-Inspired Episode

Through the years, the “Law & Order” franchise has based certain episodes on various current events. Earlier this year the television drama aired an episode inspired by Rihanna and Chris Brown’s highly-publicized 2009 domestic dispute, and now it appears that the show has chosen another controversial news story to highlight.

According to the New York Daily News, actress Cybil Shepard was spotted in New York City on Tuesday filming an upcoming episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” inspired by the Trayvon Martin case.

Read more: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/08/21/law-and-order-svu-trayvon-martin_n_3790492.html?utm_hp_ref=black-voices

