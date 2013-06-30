Trial Set For 38-Year-Old Former NFL Cheerleader Who Tried To Seduce 12-Year Old Boy

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

What is going on with these NFL cheerleaders? First we had the one from The Cincinnati Bengals behaving this way (Who of which is now actually engaged to the boy she got with) and now According to Radar Online, Elizabeth Garner, 38 has sunk to an even deeper low!

So here’s the story, Garner was at a friend’s house at a party back in February. She followed the 12-year-old boy into the bathroom. This is not being questioned. All parties concur that this part of the story is true.

But then allegedly, she pulled the boy’s pants down, fondled him and offered to give him oral sex.

The boy ran out of the bathroom and reported what happened to his mother and added that Garner asked him, if “he’d ever been with a woman.”

The police were called and Sex crime officers from the Murfreesboro, TN police department arrested Garner.

In the police report Garner claimed,

“She was drunk that evening and that she got the boy confused with a man that was also at the residence.”

PD spokesman Kyle Evans,

“If you can’t tell the difference between a 12-year-old and an adult then there are problems.”

In a word…wow!

This matter is just now going to trial and we are sure that we will have more to report as information becomes available!

