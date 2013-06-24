NeNe Leakes Remarries Ex-Husband Gregg

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” resident diva NeNe Leakes reportedly said, “I do,” again to Gregg on Saturday, whom she had previously divorced in 2011 after 13 years of marriage. The couple, who reconciled last year, exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony at a hotel in Buckhead, reports Hollywood Life.

The wedding reportedly had an old-Hollywood glam theme and was attended by more than 400 guests, including Usher‘s ex-wife, Tameka Raymond; actress Vivica Fox; and TV reality show villainess Omarosa. Leakes’ list of invitees also included quite a few stars from the “Real Housewives’ franchises, including Jill Zarin (formerly of “Real Housewives of New York”), Gretchen Rossi, Slade Smiley (“Real Housewives of Orange County”), and Marysol Patton (“Real Housewives of Miami”).

The 45-year-old actress donned a white GabrielleArango gown, and her 58-year-old hubby wore a traditional black suit for the ceremony. NeNe was escorted down the aisle by her two sons, Bryant and Brentt, while the Whitney Houston song “I Believe In You and Me” was sung by gospel singer Kim Burrell.

At one point, Brentt reportedly broke down and was comforted by his dad, Gregg, according to Hollywood Life.

The nuptials were officiated by famed TV judge Greg Mathis. During the vows — and in typical NeNe fashion — she reportedly refused to repeat the “poorer” part of “for richer or poorer.”

NeNe had nine bridesmaids, including “RHOA” present and former co-stars Cynthia Bailey and Marlo Hampton, respectively. The nuptial lineup also included “Basketball Wives” franchise stars Laura Govan and Jennifer Williams.

Gregg had nine groomsmen and Star Jones’ ex-husband, Al Reynolds, was one of them.

If you are wondering who from the “RHOA” cast members made the cut and celebrated with NeNe and Gregg on their special day, Phaedra Parks, Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss, and former castmate Lisa Wu Hartwell were all on hand to wish the newlyweds well.

Songstress Fantasia Burrino also belted out three numbers during the reception festivities.

Surprisingly, NeNe also reportedly invited her very pregnant, sometimes nemesis Kim Zolciak and her husband, Kroy Biermann, to the wedding.

An unidentified insider told Hollywood Life, however, that “RHOA” co-star Kenya Moore was not present at the ceremony.

Is it any wonder?

Maybe she was busy house-hunting after being evicted from her manse last week.

By NewsOne Staff