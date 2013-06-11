DJ Quik’s Daughter Charged With First-Degree Murder Of Her 2-Year-Old Son?

Davieanna Marlena Blake, 21, who, according to various sources, is the daughter of legendary West Coast Hip-Hop MC, DJ Quik, real name David Marvin Blake, has been charged with 1st-degree murder in the beating death of her 2-year-old son, reports KPHO.com.

Blake and her boyfriend, Darnell Moses Alvarez, 24, who were arrested by Phoenix police, were found standing over the child’s body outside of their apartment.

An autopsy report showed that the child suffered “lacerated liver, severe internal bleeding and multiple bruising throughout his body, inconsistent with being struck with a belt only.”

Court documents show a witness told investigators he heard Alvarez disciplining the child for wetting himself or the bed, and that he could hear the child being spanked. The witness described the discipline as “excessive.” The child was found with multiple bruises on his legs, arms, buttocks, back and face, the document shows. Blake told police she and Alvarez argued earlier in the day and after the child woke they saw he had wet the bed overnight, according to the document. Alvarez allegedly struck the child with a leather belt, and Blake didn’t intervene for fear of upsetting Alvarez more, according to the documents. She said she went to work and when she returned, her son was lethargic and had multiple bruises and stopped breathing while she and Alvarez argued over taking their son to the hospital, according to the documents. Alvarez later told police he disciplined the child with a woven belt during the day after he soiled himself and the bathroom.

