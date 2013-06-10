GBI Continues to Withhold Information on Dead Body Found Near Ga. Perimeter College

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has remained tight lipped about a dead man found Monday morning near Georgia Perimeter College’s Clarkston Campus.

The man was found this morning around 7 a.m. by a person who was passing the area and since the discovery neither police nor GBI has said whether or not the man was as student at the college or in any way related to the school.

The body was found by a person passing by the area on North Indian Creek Rd. about 30 feet from the sidewalk, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. The person called 911 and GPC’s campus police were alerted to the situation.

Neither the man’s identity nor the cause of death have been revealed to the public or news outlets. Paramedics who responded to the 911 call pronounced him dead at the scene.

The GPC Clarkston campus is located at 555 North Indian Creek Drive. Clarkston is located about 12 miles northeast of Atlanta.

