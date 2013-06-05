Sports
Atlanta Falcons Host Read With Falcon Event

On Thursday, Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert McClain and safety Shann Schillinger will trade their playbooks for children’s books during a Read with a Falcon event at the Gainesville Library in Gainesville, Ga. McClain and Schillinger will read children’s books and sign autographs from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. The library is located at 127 Main St. NW, Gainsville, Ga., 30501

Read with a Falcon is an online summer reading program that allows youth of all ages to take part in a special story time and reading opportunity alongside Falcons players and cheerleaders at http://www.atlantafalcons.com/readwithafalcon.

