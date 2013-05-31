Hip Hop Kings of the Mic Tour Comes to Atlanta

Two-time Grammy®-winning recording artist, LL COOL J featuring DJ Z-Trip, will headline the “Kings Of The Mic” Tour, for a Hip-Hop music experience.

Joined by legendary artists Ice Cube, Public Enemy and De La Soul, “The Kings Of The Mic” tour will visit Atlanta on Tuesday, June 4 at 7:30 PM. Tickets start at $45 and go on sale Friday, March 22 at 10 AM. To purchase tickets visit http://www.FoxAtlTix.com, call 855-ATL-TIXX (855-285-8499) or at the Fox Theatre ticket office.

This tour underscores the authentic Hip-Hop music base, with these artists bringing their music to fans across generations.

First introduced to the world in 1984 as a Def Jam Records flagship artist, LL is the first rap artist to amass ten consecutive platinum-plus selling albums. For three decades, LL has continued to influence hip-hop with rap ballads that captivate generations of audiences.

After penning memorable lyrics on N.W.A’s groundbreaking songs, including “Straight Outta Compton,” Ice Cube left the group at the peak of its popularity – a move that led him to one of the most successful careers in music history. As a solo recording artist, Ice Cube has sold more than 10 million albums while remaining one of rap’s most respected and influential artists.

In early 2012, Public Enemy kicked off their 25th anniversary by staging a free concert in downtown Los Angeles’ notorious Skid Row. Just a few blocks away at the Grammy Museum, a special exhibit was being installed in their honor.

De La Soul is an American hip hop trio best known for their eclectic sampling, quirky lyrics, and their contributions to the evolution of the jazz rap and alternative hip hop subgenres. With its playful wordplay, innovative sampling, and witty skits, the band’s debut album, 3 Feet High and Rising, has been called “a hip hop masterpiece.”

Also On Atlanta Daily World: