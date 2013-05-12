Happily-married couple Will and Monifa Sims are YouTube’s latest viral sensation!

The lovebirds got their moment of shine on Pumpcast News, a regular prank series on “The Tonight Show” with Jay Leno. An everyday-trip to the gas station in Burbank, Calif. turned into a karaoke showdown — hubby and wife style!

MUST READ: Not Your Average Joe: 5 Funny People Who Rose To Fame From Youtube Videos

MUST READ: 3 YouTube Singing Sensations You Should Know

Check out the Sims belting out their version of Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams” below. Trust us, you will fall in love with their relationship!

Too Cute! Karaoke-Singing Couple Goes Viral was originally published on hellobeautiful.com