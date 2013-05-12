Bobby V Has A Sex Tape Scandal On His Hands

According to reports, the 33-year-old R&B crooner has a sex tape that is being shopped around to the highest bidder.

MUST READ: The. Most. Awkward. Random. Bizarre. Interview. With. Bobby V. Ever. [VIDEO]

Bobby, whose real name is Robert Wilson, is reportedly engaging in sexual intercourse with a video vixen in the tape. Shot in a hotel room, TMZ reports the “Slow Down” singer uses Ray J’s technique of filming and performing at the same damn time.

Bobby has yet to release a statement or confirm that he’s the star of the amateur porn video. We will be sure to keep you posted as details arise.

Do you think this is a publicity stunt to get Bobby V hot again? Weigh in below.

