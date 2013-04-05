Congressman David Scott to Host 10th Annual Georgia Jobs Fair

Congressman David Scott will host his 10th Annual Jobs Fair on Friday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Georgia International Convention Center.

Job seekers who attend may obtain information and be considered for more than 1,600 positions with this year’s participating employers. Companies confirmed to participate include: AFLAC, AT&T, UPS, Lowe’s, Home Depot, CSX, Regions, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Comcast, Waffle House, Georgia Power, Alorica, Gate Gourmet, MACK 2, Regions Bank, Douglasville Police Department, City of Atlanta, and many others.

Scott will partner this year with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs’ HomeSafe program. Funded by the U.S. Treasury’s Hardest Hit Fund, HomeSafe Georgia is a statewide unemployment mortgage payment assistance program to prevent foreclosures. The program may help homeowners by providing “bridge” mortgage assistance for up to 18 months to many Georgians who are unemployed or have seen a dramatic decrease in their income through no fault of their own.

For more information about the 10th Annual Jobs Fair, including a complete list of participating employers, please call 770-432-5405 or visit http://www.house.gov/davidscott.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: