Moving Sidewalk Catches Fire at Hartsfield-Jackson

The moving walkway between Concourse C and D inside Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport caught fire Thursday night, causing flight delays when passengers were not allowed to pass through the area, reports WXIA.

Officials say the fire started around 7:30 p.m. and was extinguished shortly afterward, WXIA said. Flights were delayed for about an hour. About 1,000 passengers were affected, officials said. According to published reports, the train plane was back in service by 8:30 p.m. and around 1,000 passengers were affected.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported, the station said.

