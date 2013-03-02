Kevin Hart posted the above photo on Valentine’s Day with this caption, “Happy Valentines Day to this fine mutha f*cka @neekibaby…I’m happier becuz of you!!! Love Ya #Me&MyBaby #HoldsMeDown #AintKnowBodiesBusiness [sic] #WeLiveLoveAndLaugh”

That’s basically where my obsession with this beautiful creature started. I clicked around on her Instagram and with each finger swipe, felt myself sink deeper into her life with the hilarious comedian/actor, Kevin Hart. I remember Kevin’s first marriage making headlines as the couple’s “irreconcilable differences” played out in both of their stand-up acts. (Torrie Hart–Kevin’s ex is a comedian as well).

Despite the negative portrayal of their split, the couple says they have maintained a friendship, but it’s obvious Kevin has moved on. And he’s constantly saying in his stand-up routine how much happier his is now. Some would even call Eniko, Hart’s new exotic boo, an upgrade from his first wife. You know the kind of upgrade that money seems to require arm candy that mirrors the rest of the high profiles’ other halves. No shade.

I told you I was obsessed right? Well as I clicked through Eniko’s photos, I noticed she wasn’t just arm candy, she’s a legitimate part of Kevin’s life–often posing with his children from his previous marriage. I guess the funnyman can be serious about something and that’s Eniko. She’ll even be with Kevin as he makes a historical move in his career–hosting “Saturday Night Live!” I feel the love, don’t you?!

Here’s some of the couple’s sweetest moments:

Meet Eniko: The Beautiful Woman Who Stole Kevin Hart’s ‘Hart’ [PHOTOS] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

