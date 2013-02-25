OurMoments: Beyoncé Becomes 1st Non-Model To Cover SI Swimsuit Issue

Moment: Beyoncé First Non-Athlete/Model To Cover Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

Let’s face it, Beyoncé is drop dead gorgeous and her formidable beauty isn’t just recognized in the world of music either. Back in 2007, “Sports Illustrated” did themselves and the world a favor by placing the curvy Houston beauty smack dab on the front of the cover. Although Tyra Banks will always have the distinction of being the first African-American woman to land the coveted SI spot, nobody can front on the fact that Queen B turned heads with this one.

