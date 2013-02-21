Real Estate Firm Cortland Will Partner to Hold Career Fair in Buckhead Feb. 27

In partnership with the National Apartment Association, Cortland Partners is presenting a Career Fair Feb. 27 in the Monarch Tower Conference level, located at 3424 Peachtree Road in Buckhead across from Lenox Square. The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

February is National Apartment Careers Month, an initiative launched by the National Apartment Association Education Institute (NAAEI) to create awareness and promote the attractive and recession-resistant careers in the apartment industry and to encourage hiring personnel to evaluate talent more effectively.

“We have strategically partnered with the NAAEI to promote national careers month,” stated Ed Wolff, chief operating officer and NAAEI board member. “We are hosting a national career fair and offer job shadowing opportunities around the country to promote careers in our industry.”

With a motto of Creating Value for a Better Life, Cortland Partners is one of the largest owner/operators of garden-style apartment communities in metro Atlanta. The multi-family real estate firm is seeking to fill site-level positions including managers, assistant managers, leasing associates, maintenance supervisors, maintenance techs and more.

Cortland is looking for experienced men and women to fill approximately 30 positions in the Atlanta area and across the Southern region. Qualified applicants need to bring a resume and proof of residency to the career fair. Cortland Partners provides training and benefits. Cortland Partners is an equal opportunity employer.

