Clive Davis Tells the World He’s Bisexual in New Memoir

Legendary record executive Clive Davis dropped quite a bombshell on the world in his new memoir, saying in it that he’s bisexual and is currently in a “strong monogamous relationship” with a man, according to the Associated Press.

Davis says the relationship has been going on for the last seven years and it is not his first with a male.

In his new memoir, “The Soundtrack of My Life,” which will be available at book retailers Tuesday, the twice-divorced 80-year-old father of three reveals that he first had sex with a man in the 1970s.

Davis writes that he was not repressed or confused during his marriages and that sex with a man “provided welcome relief.”

He also writes that he started dating a man from 1990 to 2004, which he says was a “tough adjustment” for his son Mitchell. He says after “one trying year,” he and his son worked things out. The AP report did not report that either of Davis’ other two children did or did not have an issue with his relationship.

Davis has won five Grammys and is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a nonperformer. From 1967 to 1973, Davis was the President of Columbia Records and was the founder and president of Arista Records from 1975 through 2000 when he founded J Records. He also served as the Chairman and CEO of the RCA Music Group.

He currently serves as the chief creative officer of Sony Music Entertainment.

