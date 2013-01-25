Pop Star Katy Perry Says ‘Speaking In Tongues is as Normal as ‘Pass The Salt’’

Speaking in tongues is rarely discussed. It is even rarer to be discussed in Hollywood.

Pop star Katy Perry also learned to speak in tongues while growing up with her strict religious parents. The singer previously said, “Speaking in tongues is as normal to me as ‘Pass the salt’ … “My dad speaks in tongues and my mom interprets it. That’s their gift.”

She is not alone!

“Transformers” star Megan Fox says she has been speaking in tongues since she was a child and often has to restrain herself during trips to church. Fox, who was raised as a member of the Pentecostal church, says she used to take part in glossolalia sessions–the muttering of speech-like syllables as a form of religious expression–from the age of eight.

Fox admits she is a devout Christian and often feels overcome by religious fervor when she attends church services. She tells Esquire magazine, “The energy is so intense in the room that you feel like anything can happen… I have seen magical, crazy things happen. I’ve seen people be healed. Even now, in the church I go to, during praise and worship I could feel that I was maybe getting ready to speak in tongues, and I’d have to shut it off because I don’t know what that church would do if I started screaming out in tongues in the back.”

The origin of the practice is believed to be the miracle of Pentecost — as told in the New Testament book of Acts — when Jesus’ apostles were said to be filled with the Holy Spirit and spoke in languages foreign to themselves. And a gifted few are said to have done it in early Christian congregations. Saint Paul called it “speaking in the tongues of angels.”

The practice is widely embraced by Pentecostals but looked at askance by many other Christian denominations.

