Woman Charged With Sending Death Threats to Rapper Yung Teddy 24 Hours Before He Was Found Dead

As the Cobb County police investigation continues in last week’s shooting death of rapper Yung Teddy, authorities have charged a woman with sending him death threats.

Authorities are still seeking the two shooting suspects.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Yachari Kiyana Miller allegedly sent death threats to the rapper via text message saying, “You a dead man walking” and “This your year to die” just 24 hours before he was killed.

The rapper, whose real name is Justin Mitchell, was found dead in his Austell home Wednesday night after tweeting about the death threats.

Published reports show that Miller has been charged with one count of felony terroristic threats and acts, and has been in Cobb County Detention Center since Friday.

Cobb County police say they are still looking for two black male suspects between the ages of 20 and 23.

The first suspect is described as a being between 5’6″ and 5’9″ with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, dark pants and a black beanie hat. He had a handgun.

The second suspect is described as a black man between 5’4″ and 5’6″. He had a navy blue bandana covering his face and was wearing a multicolored beanie hat.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Cobb County police at (770) 499-3945.

