3 Georgia Student Athletes Receive SIAC Player Honors

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced its men’s and women’s basketball players of the week and Georgia student athletes were heavily represented.

Jerel Stephens, of Paine College, and Jerrel Joye, of Clark Atlanta, and Ashley Watts, of Paine, were three of the big winners.

Miles senior Courtney English was selected as the SIAC Women’s Player of the Week for the sixth week of the 2012-2013 basketball season, the conference announced today.

Joye and Paine sophomore Ashley Watts were named SIAC Men’s and Women’s Newcomers of the Week, respectively.

SIAC Basketball Players of the Week

Men’s Player of the Week

Jerel Stephens, Junior, Paine

Position: Guard/Forward Height: 6-5 Weight: 225 Hometown: Augusta, GA

The Augusta native averaged a double-double in points and rebounds for

the Lions during the Tampa University Holiday Tournament. He scored 16

points, grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds, and added five-steals in the

Lions 83-80 overtime lost to the University of Tampa.

Women’s Player of the Week

Courtney English, Senior, Miles

Position: Forward Height: 5-10 Hometown: Atmore, AL

English has had a stellar season leading the conference in rebounds

(11.9 per game) and second in scoring (16.1). In her last contest,

English scored 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the team’s 56-52 win

over West Florida.

Men’s Newcomer of the Week

Jerrel Joye, Junior, Clark Atlanta

Position: Guard Height: 6-2 Weight: 170 Hometown: Harlem, NY

Joye scored 16 points in a loss against Shorter. Earlier in the season,

he scored 26 points in the team’s first win of the season against Carver

Bible College. He currently is the Panther’s leading scorer averaging

14.3 points per game.

Women’s Player of the Week

Ashley Watts, Sophomore, Paine

Position: Guard Height: 5-11 Hometown: Augusta, GA

Watts, a sophomore guard, scored a season-high 27 points in a 56-52

loss to Coastal Georgia. This season, Watts has scored 20 or more points

in four of the Lady Lions seven games this season.

