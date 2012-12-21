Happy 75th Birthday, Snow White!

“Snow White” is a Bavarian fairy tale known across much of Europe and today one of the most famous fairy tales worldwide. The (original) Bavarian version collected by the Brothers Grimm in 1812 is entitled as German: Sneewittchen (in modern orthography Schneewittchen). The final version of the tale was finished in 1857.

The Bavarian version features such elements as the magic mirror, the poisoned apple, the glass coffin, and the seven dwarfs, who were first given individual names in the Broadway play Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1912) and then given different names in Walt Disney’s 1937 film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The Grimm story, which is commonly referred to as “Snow White”, should not be confused with the story of “Snow White and Rose Red” (in German “Schneeweißchen und Rosenrot“), another fairy tale collected by the Brothers Grimm.

Snow has seen many variations! Here are just a few:

Snow White: A Tale of Terror is a 1997 horror film based on the Snow White story. It stars Sigourney Weaver playing Lady Claudia and Sam Neill. The original music score is composed by John Ottman. The film received mixed reviews, but is praised for staying with the dark formulas that were once present in the fairy tale.

HBO's Happily Ever After: Fairy Tales for Every Child cast Halle Berry as White Snow, Lela Rochon as the spirit to the wicked queen, Doris Roberts as the sage flower in the magic mirror.

cast Halle Berry as White Snow, Lela Rochon as the spirit to the wicked queen, Doris Roberts as the sage flower in the magic mirror. In 2007 ” MGA Entertainment releases Bratz Kidz Fairytales which features one of the Bratz Jade to embody Snow White to see what it is like in her shoes.

The 2007 film Sydney White is a modern retelling of the classic fairy tale. It stars Amanda Bynes as Sydney White (Snow White), Sara Paxton as Rachel Witchburn (the Wicked Queen), and Matt Long as Tyler Prince (Prince Charming).

in the mini series The 10th Kingdom, The series takes place years after Snow White’s encounter with the Evil Queen and marrying her prince. The ghost of Snow White is played by Camryn Manheim who tells Virginia, a young woman from New York, that she is destined to defeat the new Evil Queen and help Snow White’s grandson Prince Wendell White become king.

A present-day take on the story provides the setting for the 2011 ABC fantasy series Once Upon a Time, in which Emma Swan, the daughter of Snow White and Prince Charming, played by Jennifer Morrison, holds the key to breaking the curse on a small Maine town where everyone is a storybook character whose memories and happiness have been stripped away by the Evil Queen. Snow White is played by Ginnifer Goodwin, Prince Charming is played by Josh Dallas, and the Evil Queen is played by Lana Parrilla.

Grimm’s Snow White (2012), produced by The Asylum, starring Jane March as The Queen, Eliza Bennett as Snow White and Jamie Thomas King as Prince Alexander, was released direct-to-video on February 28, 2012.

Relativity Media released a Snow White project, titled Mirror Mirror, directed by Tarsem Singh, on March 30, 2012. It stars Julia Roberts as the Evil Queen,Lily Collins as Snow White, Armie Hammer as Prince Andrew Alcott, and Nathan Lane as Brighton, the Queen’s major domo.

The 2012 feature film Snow White and the Huntsman, directed by Rupert Sanders, stars Kristen Stewart as Snow White, Charlize Theron as the Wicked Queen, Chris Hemsworth as Eric the Huntsman and Sam Claflin as Prince William.

