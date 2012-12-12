Ladies, it’s your turn to get an inside look into the ways men think when it comes to dating and relationships all with a bit of fun, insight and faith.

Watch as Lexi interviews Chris “Doc” Reid, Christian author and relationship counselor, and Chris McNeal – both members of the gospel trio Christopher. A candid discussion about men, women, and the games that are played while dating.

The two gentlemen on the panel give their experiences with morals, relationship labels and misperceptions, finding a virtuous woman, the different types of “hunting” styles of men and how women give off the wrong signals by pursuing the man too soon.

Of course, there are scriptures to back up some of these viewpoints, but take a listen – and take notes on both parts I and II below.

THE LEXI SHOW: DATING & RELATIONSHIPS (PART I)

THE LEXI SHOW: DATING & RELATIONSHIPS (PART II)

Catch more of these informative, interesting and insightful conversations on The Lexi Show, airing Saturdays at 12 noon EST on The Word Network. Don’t forget to listen for Lexi on The Yolanda Adams Morning Show every Friday morning for “Inside Inspiration.”

