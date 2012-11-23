INTERLUDES: Lianne La Havas Performs ‘Lost & Found’ Live

[anvplayer video=”4244734″]

HelloBeautiful INTERLUDES an intimate live performance series that features the best vocal talent in the music industry. This Friday, enjoy the innocent buy sultry sounds of Lianne La Havas.

There aren’t many singers without the booming, diva-inspired voice like Mariah Carey or Whitney Houston’s that can still evoke emotion deep enough to stir your soul the way Lianne La Havas can.

When 22-year-old London born singer/songwriter seemingly glided into our offices, we stopped dead in our tracks, eyeing her unique style and quiet confidence. La Havas’ take on soul brings acoustic, folk and few elements of R&B, but is authentically her. With her debut album, Is Your Love Big Enough? steadily climbing the charts, the British songbird proves that her voice is…big enough.

