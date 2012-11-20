Spelman-Morehouse Christmas Carol Concerts Open Holiday Season

The Spelman and Morehouse College Glee Clubs are offering up some Christmas cheer this holiday season during their 86th annual Christmas Carol Concert series. Each concert is free and open to the public.

The kickoff performance will be held Friday, Nov. 30, at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel on Morehouse College Campus at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Dec.1, at Sisters Chapel on Spelman College Campus, a second concert will be held at 7:30p.m. For this performance only a complimentary ticket is required. To reserve a free ticket, visit http://www.spelman.edu or call (877) 725-8849.

The final performance will be held on Sunday, Dec. 2, at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel on Morehouse College Campus at 6 p.m.

Both concerts will be streamed live. For more information visit http://www.spelman.edu or www.morehouse.edu.

The combined choirs of about 100 singers will perform a mixture of new selections and traditional favorites. Two of the holiday favorites, featured each year, are “We Are Christmas” performed by the Spelman College Glee Club and written by Kevin Johnson, chair, department of music at Spelman and Sarah Stephens, and “Betelemehu,” a Nigerian Christmas Carol performed by the Morehouse College Glee Club under the leadership of Director David Morrow, professor, department of music at Morehouse.

Each year more than 6,500 supporters attend the free concerts. The choral performance has been rebroadcast on local and national television for the past several years airing on WXIA (Atlanta NBC affiliate), the Public Broadcasting Atlanta (PBS) and Georgia Public Broadcasting. The concert is recognized around the country as one of the foremost Christmas performances.

