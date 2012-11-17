5 Creative Ways For Families To Volunteer & Donate This Holiday Season

If you’re looking for ways to diversify giving this holiday season, several natural disasters that hit the United States hard this year presents families with opportunities to volunteer and make donations to help victims, many of whom are still in recovery mode.

That’s not all. While the unemployment rate has plummeted to a near 17-year low of 4.1 percent in the U.S., some Black and Hispanic families are still struggling to make ends meet. The unemployment rate in October for African Americans was 7.5 percent, and 4.8 percent for Hispanics, compared to 3.5 percent for Whites.

Here is how you can help:

1.Puerto Rico

Despite proclamations from Donald Trump that Puerto Rico is recovering nicely, families still need your help. Here are ways to help:

United for Puerto Rico (led by First Lady of Puerto Rico Beatriz Rosselló)

United Way

One America Appeal , a group fundraising effort started by former presidents, is designed to help recovery in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

2.Victims of Hurricane Harvey

Houston was hit hard by Hurricane Harvey. CNN reported that Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has asked people to donate clothing, medical supplies, baby items, and food to local shelters. Feeding Texas is working with local food banks to hand out food and cleaning supplies.

3.Volunteer to serve

President Barack Obama, and the entire first family, made a holiday ritual out of volunteering to serve dinner to the local homeless population and veterans. You can, too. Just contact a nearby church or stop by your local United Way to learn how you can help.

4. Share a meal

Everyone knows that leftovers are the best part of the holiday season. Encourage family members to prepare several plates to share with homeless people.

5. Hold a clothing drive

The holidays are a great time for mental and physical renewal. Why not use the time to clean out your physical space and donate unused or gently worn clothing to your local church or charity? Encourage family members to join you in the effort, which represents great bonding time. Not only will you feel great helping someone in need, but you can declutter your home, which are both good for spiritual renewal.

