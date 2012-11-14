Kenny Leon’s “The Mountaintop” Now Open

Starring Broadway’s Danny Johnson and Demetria McKinney from “The Rickey Smiley Show”, The Mountaintop is a gripping re-imagining of events the night before the assassination of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It is a story that shows King as a man and exemplifies his love for God, family, and country through a transformative surprise.

Written by Katori Hall and directed by Jasmine Guy, the production won a 2010 Olivier Award Winner for Best New Play. It is showing now through December 16th at the Southwest Arts Center, 915 New Hope Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331.

On Tuesday, November 20, there will be a Post-Show Discussion with Kenny Leon, who will talk about why he wanted to bring this show to Atlanta and how the Atlanta production developed differently from his Broadway production. He will also discuss future projects that he is working on. A Special Deal is available that evening: All seats are $20 with Promo Code: TUESDAY

Tickets at $30 are available online at http://www.truecolorstheatre.org or call 1.877.725.8849

