Frederick Douglass Statue Moves To Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) President Barack Obama has approved a resolution to move the District of Columbia’s statue of abolitionist Frederick Douglass to the United States Capitol making him the third African-American depicted in a statue there. Each of the 50 states has two statues in the Capitol, but the district’s statues of Douglass and architect Pierre L’Enfant are placed at One Judiciary Square. Advocates for the district have long pushed for the statues to be moved to the Capitol.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: