Chris Brown’s ‘Fortune’ Album Vandalized In London [PHOTO]

R&B singer Chris Brown won’t ever live down the beatdown he laid on Rihanna three years ago. Though American music fans have calmed the criticism down, fans in London have not. Chris Brown’s album “Fortune” was vandalized in London record stores.

In spite of “Fortune” being a number one album in the UK, an unknown person or group placed stickers on the packaging urging people not to buy Breezy’s project because he beats women. UK publication Gigiwise reported on the issue saying:

The stickers have appeared in HMV stores in London, and are thought to be the work of anti-domestic violence campaigners. The stickers read: ‘Warning – Do not buy this album! This man beats women.’ Chris Brown has successfully overcome the domestic violence stigma after beating Rihanna into a bloody pulp in 2009 as the pair were en route to the Grammy Awards. He has recently been attempting to make up for his actions by visiting victims of domestic violence. Speaking of his recent work with a US charity, the ‘Turn Up The Music’ star said: “It’s in my heart to show my fans, my friends and family and the families at Jenesse who stood by me they were right to give me another chance. I’m working hard to make them proud.”

We get it. Chris Brown beat up Rihanna and that was a vile and heinous act. However, if Rihanna has forgiven him, we should at least leave the situation alone. Don’t get me wrong, I am in no way condoning anything he did to Rihanna, but the kid made a super huge idiotic mistake at 19. We should, at least, give him a chance to continue to grow. Even if he is growing into a person we personally don’t like.

Source

