First Look: “Won’t Back Down” [TRAILER]

Two determined mothers­, one a teacher, look to transform their children’s failing inner city school. Facing a powerful and entrenched bureaucracy, they risk everything to make a difference in the education and future of their children.

The movie is about a parent and teacher teaming up to turn around a failing school. The movie touches on Parent Trigger Law.

That law allows parents to possibly turn the struggling school into a charter school. The parents would also be able to fire teachers and rebuild the school from scratch. The movie stars Rosie Perez, Ving Rhames and Viola Davis.

