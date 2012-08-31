The mother of “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts has died, ABC News reported early Friday.

Roberts made it home to Mississippi to see her 88-year-old mother, who died Thursday evening, according to the news network.

The morning show host was preparing to leave the show Friday to take an extended medical leave, but left a day early to help her ailing mother.

The anchor’s extended medical leave follows her June announcement that she’s been diagnosed with MDS, a rare blood disorder that affects the bone marrow

Her sister, Sally-Ann, is a match, and the “GMA” host is scheduled to start her treatments for a bone marrow transplant next week.

“There’s a point that really resonates with me when I think about this time of my life. Life provides losses and heartbreak for all of us, but the greatest tragedy is to have the experience and miss the meaning. I am determined not to miss that meaning, because through it I have discovered that I have been given many gifts, gifts that will carry me through this difficult time.”- Robin Roberts

Robin has been taking us with her on the very private journey of her illness. Our prayers are with her at this trying time.

Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts’ Mother Dies was originally published on elev8.com