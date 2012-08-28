The ladies of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” may not make Forbes’ highest-paid celebrity list any time soon, but they are definitely holding their own considering they are not household names. Here’s a break down of the net worth of our new favorite female reality stars:

Ericka Dickson

Lil Scrappy’s baby mama is net worth is $300 thousand dollars. Erica is capitalizing on her newfound fame as she is in the process of launching her own clothing line.

K. Michelle

The Queen of one-liners net worth is $500 thousand dollars. K. Michelle burst onto the music scene in 2010 with her mixtape tribute to Mary J. Blige, “What’s the 901?”.

Rasheeda

Rasheeda who got her start in the music industry when she was a teenager is worth $600 thousand dollars.

Karlie Redd

The Trinidadian rapper/model/aspiring actress who is on a mission to make it big, is the mother of an 18 year-old daughter and is worth $200 thousand dollars.

Mimi Faust

Mimi who describes herself as a “self made dance machine, potty mouth and a mother” was crucial in helping baby daddy Stevie J. restore his career and his finances and she is worth 1.5 million dollars. Mimi is worth the most out of all the women, but is the least flashiest!

Joseline Hernandez

Joseline finally made her way out of the strip club thanks to Steebie,and is now worth 50,000 thousand dollars. The break-out star of the show may just land her own spin-off reality show and will be laughing all the way to the bank!

SOURCE

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook To Keep Up With Your Favorite Reality Stars!

Who Is The Richest Female Cast Member Of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta?” was originally published on hellobeautiful.com