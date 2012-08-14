People in the music business just won’t allow Nas to live. Nas recently was hit with charges he had Jay Electronica ghostwrite “Queens Get The Money,” which is the opening song from his 2008 album Untitled. However, Nas says he doesn’t need to use ghostwriters.

The Queensbridge rap legend was a guest on the Los Angeles radio show Big Boy In The Neighborhood where the question about ghostwriters was asked. When Nas responds that he doesn’t need to use ghostwriters, Big Boy is astonished because he wanted to know about all of the Nas rhymes that haven’t made it on to a record. Nas went on to say he gets inspired by any and everything.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Nas told Big Boy, “You know who is my ghostwriter? My friends, people I meet on the street, people say something and I get something from that. Somebody will say something and that sparks something in me.”

Take a look at the video. Do you believe Nas hired Jay Electronica to ghostwrite “Queens Get The Money”?

Source

READ MORE HOT GOSSIP ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

CERTIFIED FAIL: Ricky Romance Gets It In With A “MILF” [PHOTOS]

Missy Elliott And Timbaland Will Not Be A Part Of New Aaliyah Album

NOT FUNNY: Eric Williams Goes In On Evelyn Lozada With Knot Jokes

Nas Says He Doesn’t Use Ghostwriters [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com