5 Things Nicki Minaj Could Have Said To Gabby Douglas At The “Today” Show

What does a Young Money artist say to an Olympian?

Nicki Minaj joined two-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas and the rest of the 2012 US gymnastics team backstage at the “Today” show for a photo op.

Nicki, who later performed several songs from her sophomore album Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, shocked audiences in a strappy red lace get-up.

We wondered what a conversation between the ladies could consist of, but since we were not there, we made one up!

5. I’m looking for a b***h named Chyna Blac, do you know where she is?

4. [sings] I’m so, I’m so, I’m so proud of you”

3. Want to meet Roman?

2. Want to trade chains?

1. If you need a hairstylist, I got you!

