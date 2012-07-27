Up Close & Personal With ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Emily B: ‘People Love To Watch A Trainwreck’ [EXCLUSIVE]

We made the acquaintance of Emily B when “Love & Hip Hop” made it’s debut on Vh1. What we remember most is that Emily cried, a lot, over the father of her son Johan–Fabolous. And with good reason. Emily was dealing with being publically humiliated because the father of her son wouldn’t claim her, join her on the show and was constantly rumored to be cheating on her.

Emily didn’t let this define who she is. She’s strong, a mother, an entrepreneur, a mentor, a designer and even more. We caught up with Emily on breezy summer day on a Brooklyn rooftop, so her spirits were high and her guard was down.

In an intimate, exclusive interview, Emily B was herself–not the woe-is-me woman the Vh1 producers made her out to be. We discussed everything from ratchet reality TV to Fabulous to her new show with fellow “Love & Hip Hop” alum, Chrissy Lampkin. Here’s your chance to see Emily B–up close and personal.

So what do you think of the women in reality right now? Everything is going a little bit ratchet with the fighting…

I don’t think all women in reality are ratchet. There are some shows that have some positivity. I know my girlfriend Adrienne Bailon and Julissa, they have a positive show. You know Tia and Tamera–there are other shows that are not as ratchet or whatever you want to call it as vh1 shows. I think it’s drama and people love drama. People love to watch a train wreck. Reality shows are crazy!

There’s a lot of people that say that this new season of Love & Hip Hop has the same formula as your season of “Love & Hip Hop.” How do you feel about that and do you feel there’s a mirror image?

You know I get a little upset when they compare characters because I’m nothing like any of those women. My story is not like any of those stories. I don’t see Fab in any of those men in that show at all. No offense to them, but nobody knows [how it is]. Y’all get to see the Stevie J’s and the Lil’ Scrappy’s and nobody really knows who Fab is or what he does or what he’s about. People just make assumptions and it really bothers me because he was never on camera for you to make that assumption so people really don’t know.

Everyone is like Emily B–she’s that Mimi character, she’s staying with Fab…What do you feel about that? Does it make you angry?

I mean I spoke to Mimi and watching her I felt for her. I understand how it feels to love someone and feel that pain, but I’ve never been through anything that she’s been through. Fab only has one child with me so I don’t know what that feels like to have a man with many. I’ve never dealt with anything on that level in my life. Her story is a strong powerful story that I can’t even imagine going through.

So what’s Emily B up to–life after “Love & Hip Hop?”

Well right now I’m filming a spin-off to “Love & Hip Hop.” Me and Chrissy are filming a project. I won’t go into too much detail, but we have a project coming out in the Fall which is going to be totally different. I mean, same producers but different feel–more of a family-fun loving show.

So a lot of positivity?

So far! You know how the producers like to pop up. Chrissy is so much different than what people think and I hope with this show you get to see a different side.

What else do you have your hands in? Are you still styling?

Still styling. After being on TV for two years, it’s harder for me to thug it out in stores like I used to. So right now I’ve just been focusing on being a designer. I have my line coming out and I’ve been working on it for a while. There’s so much pressure and that’s why it’s not out yet because it’s like a little baby that I’m nurturing and I don’t want to fail at it so I’m really babying it. I’m also working on a men’s outerwear line. You’ll get to see that on the show coming up. And I’m working with my nonprofit.

What’s your non-profit about?

I was a teenage mother myself so, I’ve been working with NY Cares with teenage mothers and I want to create something for them–some type of support system because I know how hard it is. It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever been through and me having a teenager myself now, I feel there needs to be someone there for them. A lot of girls just don’t have anyone to talk to and they don’t have anyone to ask for advice. They don’t even have help with their babies. So it’s just a program that provides childcare and mentorship to those girls.

What would you call your menswear line?

Well, The men’s line I’m working on…well don’t want to let it out because it’s part of the show.

Well the aesthetic of it — the look, the feel?

Just outerwear you know? Men’s fashion is really my passion. The outerwear line is fun–you know from motorcycle looks to baseball jackets. It’s like a fun and trendy fly line for men.

Is there anything you want people to know about Emily B?

I think people have a misconception of what they saw on the show. You know that was over two years of filming and I’m totally different person because of it. And I think people think I’m laid-back. I’m not shy. I speak my mind. I’m boisterous! You can’t edit that.

Do we get to see a lot more of that in the Chrissy and Emily show?

Yeah I’m myself, totally. I’m not in that situation [anymore] so I have no reason to be that other girl that you guys saw [on Love & Hip Hop].

We’ve moved on…

I’m in a good place.

Where do we find you online?

You can find me on Twitter @EmilyB. I have a strong Instagram family and it’s at EmilyB_ . I love my Instagram! I’m addicted! My website is Iamemilyb.com and my Facebook is Facebook/therealemilyb

