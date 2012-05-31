Tyler Perry On Bobbi Kristina Leaving His Show: “LEAVE THIS BABY ALONE!!!”

Earlier yesterday, reports surfaced that Bobbi Kristina quit Tyler Perry’s TV show “For Better Of Worse”.

Well Tyler Perry himself caught wind of the rumor and made a public plea to the news outlet who started this rumor to ‘LEAVE THIS BABY ALONE AND STOP THE LIES PLEASE!!!’

Check out his official statement via his Facebook page:

I woke up this morning to my publicist calling me saying that there were reports that Bobbi Kristina walked off the set of “For Better Or Worse”. NOT TRUE AT ALL PEOPLE!!! There is no way that she could have walked off the set because we have finshed taping the season. Read More

