Disney Channel’s Original Movie “Let It Shine” [TRAILER]

Disney Channel’s Original Movie “Let It Shine ” is a story filled with tears, joy and a positive message.

In the story, Cyrus DeBarge is the musical director at his father’s Atlanta, Georgia, church, and he’s been having some challenges convincing his preacher father that hip-hop is not the devil’s music. Cyrus’ struggles continue when, for a freestyle rap competition at the local teen club, he writes a song under the name “Truth,” which tells his childhood friend and longtime crush, recording artist Roxanne Andrews, how he really feels about her. When it’s all said and done, his best friend Kris McDuffy is mistakenly named the author of the rap song and winner of the contest. As Roxanne begins to fall for Kris, it’s up to the true poet Cyrus to overcome self-doubt, seize the opportunity to reveal both his talent and his feelings, and pursue his dreams. All the while, Cyrus must convince his preacher father that hip-hop music can convey a positive message despite the rap battle he is about to throw down with his nemesis, “Lord of Da Bling,” at the club.

Let It Shine premieres Friday, June 15 at 8/7c on Disney Channel!

Here is your chance to take a look!

Make sure to like this on your Facebook page to let other parents know that the movie is coming.

Tell other parents about the new set of children’s books coming for our children. You can read about them here: Garcelle Beauvais Set To Release Children’s Book Series and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Children’s Book Highlights Black Achievements

The cast is filled with young stars that we all must keep our eyes on. Starring are Tyler James Williams as Cyrus DeBarge, Coco Jones as Roxanne Andrews, Trevor Jackson as Kris McDuffy, Brandon Mychal Smith (“So Random!”) as Lord of Da Bling, Nicole Sullivan (“MADtv”) as Roxanne’s music manager Lyla, Courtney B. Vance (“FlashForward,” ABC’s “Revenge”) as Cyrus’ preacher father, Jacob DeBarge, and Dawnn Lewis (“A Different World”) as Cyrus’ mother, Gail. “Let It Shine” is directed by two-time DGA award winner Paul Hoen (“Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam,” “JONAS”), written by Eric Daniel and Don D. Scott (“Barbershop,” “Barbershop 2: Back in Business”) and choreographed by Danny Teeson (“American Idol”) and associate Brandon Shaw (“So You Think You Can Dance,” NAACP Image Awards).

When you are done viewing the video above, check out our gallery of inspiring African Americans throughout the years.

If you need some inspiring essentials here is the playlist for you.

Disney Channel’s Original Movie “Let It Shine” [TRAILER] was originally published on elev8.com