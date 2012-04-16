WORLD PREMIERE: Deitrick Haddon ” A Beautiful Soul” [VIDEO]

The song is on the CD, A Beautiful Soul (Music Inspired by the Motion Picture) which also features original music by Kierra Sheard, Canton Jones, Fonzworth Bentley and Faith Evans, among others. The first radio single, “No Betta” is a showcase for the Voices of Unity featuring Deitrick Haddon and Faith Evans.

Here is the video for your viewing pleasure!

