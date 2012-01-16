Community
Mary Mary At The Premiere Of “Joyful Noise” In LA


The ladies of Mary Mary are guaranteed not to disappoint on the black carpet or red carpet. Check them out at the LA Premiere of the faith based film “Joyful Noise” which stars Queen Latifah, Dolly Pardon, Courtney B. Vance, and KeKe Palmer.

We can see a very preggo Erica Campbell (still in heels) in these shots, but she is cute!

