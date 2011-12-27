Gemma Potter, a 23-year-old mom of three says she has tried every form of contraception: the Pill, condoms, the coil, progestogen injections, an implant… But, despite these precautions, she and husband Glenn, 27 can’t stop getting pregnant. They are expecting another baby now, and this is her seventh pregnancy in five years (she’s had two miscarriages and one ectopic pregnancy).

According to the Daily Mail, Potter was on the Pill when she met her husband in 2006 but somehow got pregnant with her son, Shaun, three months later. After he was born, she went back on the pill and this time it took four months before she got pregnant again.

After she gave birth to her second, Jessica, doctors suggested she try a coil, which they said was the most effective form of contraception. Turns out they were wrong: she got pregnant again, but sadly miscarried.

Next, Potter tried the injection, but got pregnant with her daughter Sophie. So she went back on the Pill. It didn’t “work” again and she became pregnant for a fifth time. That resulted in an ectopic pregnancy and her sixth (conceived while she was still on the Pill) ended in miscarriage as well, HuffPost UK reports.

Potter and her husband say they’ve only had sex three times since September, but yet: she’s ten weeks pregnant (and yes, she was on the pill).

Odd Story: Woman Can’t Stop Getting Pregnant was originally published on elev8.com