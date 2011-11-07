What Is The True Meaning Of Illuminati?

The word illuminati has become very popular word in the last few years. The word itself has a deep religious meaning.

The Illuminati are elite men, those on the top, who control the International Bankers to control, for evil purposes, the entire world. They are bred, educated, and trained to be placed behind the scenes at all levels of government. As experts and advisers, they mold government policy so as to further the secret plans of their masters

The dictionary has the following definition:

Illuminati means 1. People claiming to be unusually enlightened with regard to a subject. 2. Illuminati Any of various groups claiming special religious enlightenment. Latin illmint, from pl. of illmintus, past participle of illminre, to light up. See illuminate.

In this society of the future everything was to be regulated by reason. By “enlightenment” men were to be liberated from their silly prejudices, to become “mature” or “moral”, and thus to outgrow the religious and political tutelage of Church and State, of “priest and prince”. Morals was the science which makes man “mature”, and renders him conscious of his dignity, his destiny, and his power. The principal means for effecting the “redemption” was found in unification, and this was to be brought about by “secret schools of wisdom”. These “schools”, he declares, “were always the archives of nature and of the rights of man; through their agency, man will recover from his fall; princes and nations, without violence to force them, will vanish from the earth; the human race will become one family, and the world the habitation of rational beings. Moral science alone will effect these reforms ‘imperceptibly’; every father will become, like Abraham and the patriarchs, the priest and absolute lord of his household, and reason will be man’s only code of law” This redemption of mankind by the restoration of the original “freedom and equality” through “illumination” and universal charity, fraternity, and tolerance, is likewise the true esoteric doctrine of Christ and his Apostles. Those in whom the “illuminating” grace of Christ is operative (cf. Hebrews 6:4) are the “Illuminati”. The object of pure (i.e. illuminated) Freemasonry is none other than the propagation of the “enlightenment” whereby the seed of a new world will be so widely scattered that no efforts at extirpation, however violent, will avail to prevent the harvest . Weishaupt later declared that Masonry was the school from which “these ideas” emanated.

The purpose of this and other regulations was to enable the order to attain its object by securing for it a controlling influence in all directions, and especially by pressing culture and enlightenment into its service.

A complete transformation would thus be effected; public opinion would be controlled; “priests and princes” would find their hands tied; people who ventured to interfere would repent their temerity; and the order would become an object of dread to all its enemies.

The Illuminati have “six disciplines of training” within their Family. These are:

1. Military

2. Government

3. Spiritual

4. Scholarship

5. Leadership

6. Science

