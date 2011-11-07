Nene: “I Won’t Stab You In The Back, I’ll Stab You In The Chest!”, “RHOA” Episode

Last night was the explosive first episode of the newest season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta”. Our favorite Georgia peaches are back again with even more drama than before. The episode opened with Kim, her boyfriend Kroy, assistant Sweetie and her very pregnant belly. Kim and Kroy are getting ready to welcome their new son into the world and also getting ready to move into their first place together. It looks as if things will be going great for Kim and her family this season especially since she is in love with someone who she can talk about and can actually appear on camera this time.

Kandi is still busy in the studio producing hit music and working on her sexy late night radio show, “Kandi Koated Nights”. The success of her radio show has led her to want to create an adult sex toy line and she takes Sheree and Phadera shopping with her to pick out some interesting toys for the line.

Speaking of new business ventures, Phadera has decided to dip her hands into a new project as well. While Kandi’s passion is.. well…sex, Phadera’s is rather different. She likes funerals and decides that she wants to open up her own funeral home business. Although working alongside dead bodies seems a little strange, it’s no surprise Phadera seems to get a rise out of putting the finishing touches on a corpse before lowering them into the ground.

Phadera and Kandi aren’t the only ones looking for new money making opportunities. Top model chick Cynthia has opened up a modeling school for girls and recruited none other than Mrs. J to help teach her students the fundamentals of walking the runway. I’m sure I wasn’t the only one amused by watching Mrs. J strut his/her stuff down the runway. I mean, she/he looked better than half the girls in the class! Work it!

And last but certainly not least, there’s Ms. Nene Leaks who is fresh off her season of “Celebrity Apprentice”. Sheree and Nene seem to have a little tension on this episode because Sheree thinks that Nene’s success has gone to her head and taken money out of her pocket and Nene claims that she’s been hearing Sheree talk about her behind her back. The girls meet up to “hash out their differences” over a glass of wine (and if I’ve learned anything from watching these reality shows, it’s to not talk about girl problems over glasses of anything, it’s just not safe).

Of course, things don’t go as planned and their simple discussion turns into a shouting match with Nene standing over Sheree screaming, “I am VERY rich, b***!” and Sheree screaming about Nene’s rotten teeth. They go on to insult each others “money issues”, car repossession, houses being sold, and $50,000 veneers until they exit the restaurant with nothing resolved. Nene closes the episode by saying “I won’t stab you in the back, I’ll stab you in the chest!” and with Phadera’s new funeral home passion, I can’t help but wonder if this statement is foreshadowing the rest of this season…. Just kidding.

What do you think will happen on next week’s episode?

