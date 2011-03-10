Are You Taking Your Partner For Granted?

Couples Alert!- Have you ever heard of the term the “7 year itch”? A recent UK study conducted for Warner Bros to promote the film, “Hall Pass” in UK theaters discovered couples tolerance for one another has decreased from 7 years to 36 months.

The study identified a list of things that couples acknowledged were annoying and bothered them about their partner. It revealed the longer couples were together, the harder its been to keep the “spark” going.

A list of the top ten everyday passion-killers were the following:

Weight gain/lack of exercise, 13 percent Money & Spend thriftiness, 11 percent Anti-social working hours, 10 percent Hygiene issues (personal cleanliness), 9 percent In-Laws/extended family – too much/too little, 9 percent Lack of romance (sex, treats etc.), 8 percent Alcohol – drinking too much, 7 percent Snoring & anti social bedtime habits, 6 percent Lapsed fashion-Same old underwear/clothes, 4 percent Bathroom habits – Stray nail cuttings etc., 4 percent.

Do you believe this applies to couples here in the U.S.?

Would you give your partner a Hall Pass? We’ve love to hear your thoughts. Hit us up!

Read the full article here

