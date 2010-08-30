Alvin Greene On White House Staff: "Bunch Of Harvard Rich Kids"

Alvin Greene, South Carolina Democratic Senate candidate, may seem to defy many classic stereotypes of aspiring politicians, but when it comes to confidence — a must for most political contenders — a new op-ed written by Greene inThe Guardian shows that the enigmatic unemployed Senate hopeful has no shortage.

“I’ll save your house. I’ll save your job,” Greene loftily promises in the editorial. “I’m unemployed, and, if elected, I can teach the Harvard rich kids in the White House and the senate a thing or two.”

“Do any of these fat cats know what it’s like to be unemployed? To not know how you will feed your children and pay your mortgage?” Greene continues. “I will vote for any law and propose any measure to keep jobs in my state of South Carolina. I will vote for huge tariffs, and, if necessary, vote to ban imports of foreign goods. Millionaire egghead politicians in the pocket of big business talk about “free trade” – and let all of your jobs get shipped overseas. No more free trade. Your job is not going to Indonesia.”

The op-ed goes on like this, with Greene making further pledges to “stop debt collectors,” “shut down payday lenders,” “stop house foreclosures,” “break up the big banks” and prosecute “bankers who committed fraud,” before finally asking voters to send him to Washington in order to “teach at least one of those senate millionaires what it’s like to be unemployed.”

Though the editorial could be criticized for being heavy on the buzzwords and light on detailed policy, all in all it marks a step forward for Greene, who, to this point, has struggled repeatedly with his communication skills. It’s not the most succinct piece of writing, but it’s more developed than his first public campaign appearance, more informational than his recent advice for college students, and certainly more positive than an interview in which Greene appeared to howl at a local reporter who brought up his felony indictment on pornography charges.

With poll numbers still looking dismal, Greene has more than a 40-point gap to close on Sen. Jim DeMint. Perhaps this op-ed, paired with a campaign stop in South Carolina on Monday can build some much-needed 33rd birthday momentum.

