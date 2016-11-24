Patti LaBelle Discusses Her New Cooking Show, Her Dessert Line And Thanksgiving Celebration

This time last year Patti LaBelle and her famous sweet potato pie was a viral sensation, thanks to the highly popular video of James Wright Chanel literally singing the pie’s praises. As a result, Wal-Mart (which sells her pies) couldn’t keep them in stock, causing fans to drive out of their way to taste what all the fuss was about. It’s a year later and not only is Patti LaBelle still making mouths water with her delicious desserts, she also has a cooking show on the way.

Thanksgiving is the perfect time to sit down and discuss some down-home cooking and no one does it better than Patti LaBelle herself. Despite being one of the greatest R&B singers of all-time, she is also a beast in the kitchen. Throughout the years she’s released various cookbooks and starred in her own cooking specials. In an exclusive interview with the Huffington Post , LaBelle opens up about her upcoming aforementioned cooking show, her successful Wal-Mart dessert line and what she is thankful for this Thanksgiving.

Via Huffington Post:

Interview Excerpt:

[Huffington Post]: What can fans expect from the upcoming season of “Patti LaBelle’s Place”?

[Patti LaBelle]: I’m surrounded by nice friends of mine like Gayle King, and 50 Cent, Erica Campbell (of Mary Mary), Kirk Franklin and his wife, J.R. Smith (from the Cleveland Cavaliers), and others… I’m a cook, it’s as simple as that. And I’ve always wanted to entertain people as far as my kitchen and my cooking.

[Post]: What are some of the latest additions to your line of desserts at Walmart?

[LaBelle]: I have the greatest peach cobbler, it tastes like I made it [laughs]. It tastes like your mother made it. It’s just so good that you just wanna smack somebody because it’s really excellent. The apple cobbler, blueberry cobbler, pecan apple cake. We’re coming out with a no sugar added sweet potato pie, a sweet potato pie with pecans, and a lot of other things that I can’t talk about. But that food train is moving, honey. And I’m happy to be on board [laughs].

[Post]: With Thanksgiving upon us, what are you most thankful for this year?

[LaBelle]: That I am still living. Every morning you wake up and you have an alignment, something hurts you that bothers you and you’re afraid to go to the doctors to get checkups and when you do, most of the time it’s positive that you’re OK. And I say thank God for this day of waking up and the only thing that bothers me is my throat being a little hoarse. I appreciate life, and that’s a blessing just to wake up.

You can check out the full interview with Patti LaBelle here and find out what her most memorable holiday is, her thoughts on James Wright Chanel and how she expects you to respond to her cooking. We at HB love Ms. Patti and wish her a happy holiday!

