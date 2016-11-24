On A Mission: Sharing Hope, Love and Thanksgiving Dinner in Chicago

Where to Share Hope, Love and Thanksgiving Dinner in Chicago

If you are looking to volunteer or just share a meal, there are various locations throughout Chicago hosting freeThanksgiving Day meals for families. Here’s just some top picks on our list.

10th Annual New Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church

11am- 2p.m.

4301 W. Washington Blvd.

Pastor: Rev. Dr. Marshall Hatch

La Rabida Children’s Hospital

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

6501 South Promontory Drive

La Rabida is hosting the 56th Annual Thanksgiving Feast on Thanksgiving morning. Hundreds of patients and families whose circumstances prevent them from celebrating at home will come together at the children’s hospital for a special meal prepared by donor chefs.

Turkey Giveaways at Turkey Chop on the West Side

There’s still some turkeys left from owner, Quentin Love’s amazing generosity.

Turkey Chop Gourmet Grill

3506 W. Chicago Ave.

13th Annual Thanksgiving Day lunch for the homeless

11am-1:00 p.m.

Catholic Charities Headquarters – River North 721 N. LaSalle Chicago, IL 60654

Follow Mary L. Datcher on Twitter

Also On Atlanta Daily World: