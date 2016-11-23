Community
Home > Community

Second Baptist in Homestead celebrates 111 years

Posted 5 hours ago.


Courier Newsroom
Leave a comment

PASTOR DONALD TURNER, RIGHT, WITH LORENE SKIPWITH

PASTOR DONALD TURNER, RIGHT, WITH LORENE SKIPWITH


 

CELEBRATION—Second Baptist Church of Homestead recently demonstrated how a landmark church can keep the spirit of God going strong in their music ministry when the Family and Friends Choir celebrated the church’s 111th Church Anniversary in concert. The senior pastor for more than 50 years, Rev. Donald P Turner smiled as he observed heads bobbing, hands clapping and feet tapping to the joyous lyrics and praises to God. No doubt reflecting on the many generations that he has fathered in the gospel. The church, known for consistent benevolence in the Homestead community as well as foreign missions, has impacted many lives since 1905. Above, the Family & Friends Choir performs. (Photos by Jackie McDonald)

CELEBRATION—Above, the Family & Friends Choir performs. (Photos by Jackie McDonald)


Second Baptist Church of Homestead recently demonstrated how a landmark church can keep the spirit of God going strong in their music ministry when the Family and Friends Choir celebrated the church’s 111th Church Anniversary in concert.

The senior pastor for more than 50 years, Rev. Donald P Turner smiled as he observed heads bobbing, hands clapping and feet tapping to the joyous lyrics and praises to God. No doubt reflecting on the many generations that he has fathered in the gospel. T

he church, known for consistent benevolence in the Homestead community as well as foreign missions, has impacted many lives since 1905.

MEMBERS ENJOYING THE CONCERT

MEMBERS ENJOYING THE CONCERT


 

PLANNING COMMITTEE—From left: Denise Bursey, Rev. Doyle Bursey, Joann Robinson and Min. John Burwell.

PLANNING COMMITTEE—From left: Denise Bursey, Rev. Doyle Bursey, Joann Robinson and Min. John Burwell.


 

YVETTE FLETCHER SAMPSON

YVETTE FLETCHER SAMPSON


 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On Atlanta Daily World:
comments – Add Yours
DIGITAL EDITION!
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now