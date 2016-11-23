Second Baptist in Homestead celebrates 111 years

Second Baptist Church of Homestead recently demonstrated how a landmark church can keep the spirit of God going strong in their music ministry when the Family and Friends Choir celebrated the church’s 111th Church Anniversary in concert.

The senior pastor for more than 50 years, Rev. Donald P Turner smiled as he observed heads bobbing, hands clapping and feet tapping to the joyous lyrics and praises to God. No doubt reflecting on the many generations that he has fathered in the gospel. T

he church, known for consistent benevolence in the Homestead community as well as foreign missions, has impacted many lives since 1905.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On Atlanta Daily World: