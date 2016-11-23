Pastor Luther Von Smith, Jr. passes at 88

Age 88, passed peacefully on November 14, 2016. Former husband of Priscilla Menifield and father of Luther Von Smith III, Terry Anthony Smith, Sr. and Earlean Shirletta Smith. He also leaves a host of 7 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Pastor Smith was senior pastor and founder of his church Mount Zion Fire Baptist Holiness Church of God on Centre Avenue in the Hill District. Pastor Smith also known as Mr. Smitty and Mr. June to others and also with the Fishers of Men, operated a store grocer bus in Saint Clair Village as his father also known as Mr. Smitty did in the Hill District. Pastor Smith was a graduate of Schenley High School and an avid violinist whom will be truly missed. A memorial service was held at Mount Zion Fire Baptist Holiness Church of God at 2413 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Professional Services by D’Alessandro Funeral Home & Crematory Ltd., Lawrenceville http://www.dalessandroltd.com
